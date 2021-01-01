Black Ceramic Bowl For Salad, Dessert, Cereal, Snack, Fruit, Rice, Soup & Pudding Bowl With Gift Box, Microwave Safe Dinnerware (24Oz / Single)

our Black Ceramic Dessert Salad BowlsMaterial: High-quality ceramicsDimensions: 5.8" x 3.3" x 2.5"Capacity: 24 ouncesDishwasher, microwave- and oven-safeTry using it for:- Everyday Cereal Bowl- Dessert Dish - Ice Cream- Side Salads/ Soup- Student KitchenQuality Level:Non-toxic , LEAD-FREE & CADMIUM FREEResistant against scratch, breakage and chipsOven safe (up to 400⁰F) & Microwave safe & Dishwasher safe & Freezer safeWarning:When taken out from high temperature oven, the bowl can not be cooled in water immediately , because it is easy to crack due to thermal expansion and contraction.A Perfect GiftGift Box PackagedAn ideal kitchen gift for festive, housewarming, birthday, wedding, Thanksgiving, or Christmas.