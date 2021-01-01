Set Of 2 Ceramic Baking Dish Set For Oven Roasting Lasagna Pan Large And Small Bakeware Set With Handle, 8”, 6”

FEATUREOur baking dishes perfect for roasted meats, lasagna, casseroles, as well as desserts and vegetables, and transition beautifully from oven to table.High-fired ceramic with a scratch-free glaze for durability and uniform heat distribution, so foods bake evenly, meanwhile retain heat and won't absorb moisture.Material: Premium LEAD-FREE and NON-TOXIC ceramicBaking dish dimensions(with handle): Large: 11(L)×8(W)×2.75(H) inch, Small: 7.9(L)×6(W)×1.96(H) inchMulti-function: Baking, roasting, boiling, and servingPackage include: Set of 2Safe in your microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasherMade of premium ceramic, heat resistance, chip-resistant and more sturdy than stoneware.Easy to cleanThe surface of baking dish is smooth, so easy to wash in the dishwasher or by hand.Easily stackableOur baking dish set stack easily and securely, take up less room in the cupboard, keep your kitchen neat and organized.