Aqua Ceramic And Metal Block Tessa Table Lamp With USB Port: Blue by World Market

Task Lamps -Crafted of glossy aqua ceramic with a chic block silhouette, the Tessa table lamp features a crisp white linen drum shade and an antique-brass base with a USB port. A two-tone accent with playful appeal in modern and contemporary homes, its round drum shade is the perfect finishing touch. Color:Blue. Also could be used for light,lighting,home decor,decor,accent lighting,table lighting,desk lamp,complete lamp,lamp and shade set,lamp with shade,shade included,colorblock lamp,color block lamp,usb light,lamp with phone charger,square lamp,drum shade lamp,white shade lamp,aqua lamp,blue lamp,white lamp,ivory lamp,cream lamp,modern lamp,contemporary lamp,antique brass lamp,stainless steel lamp,rectangular lamp. By Cost Plus World Market.57003492