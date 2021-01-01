From continental home hardware
Continental Home Hardware White Ceramic and Antique Brass Lever Center-to-Center Pull
Sumner Street Home Hardware offers modern, yet timeless designs to complete or update the look of your kitchen or bathroom cabinetry. Combine knobs and pulls from The Perennial collection for a truly personalized result on cabinetry and furniture; a quick and affordable way to a new look. Each piece is handcrafted of plated zinc and white ceramic, hand-polished and finished for quality and durability.