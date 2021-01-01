Justice Design Group CER-7497 Two Light 21" Indoor Extra Large Craftsman Window Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic Collection Agate

Justice Design Group CER-7497 Two Light 21" Indoor Extra Large Craftsman Window Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic Collection Ambiance 21" Indoor Extra Large Craftsman Window Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic CollectionThis transitional 21" wall sconce from the Ambiance Collection is rated for damp locations and indoor use. For your convenience this fixture is offered in a multitude of finishes and the unfinished ceramic finish option (Bisque) is paintable, allowing you to customize this fixture to suit any interior. The openings in this fixture allow light to wash up and down from the fixture while the multiple lamping options allow you to design this fixture to fit your lighting needs.From an elegant lamp atop a contemporary end table to a dramatic sconce illuminating a formal entryway, Justice Design offers a wide array of lighting solutions for residential and commercial settings. Create a mood, complement a theme, or simply add the perfect accent with a Justice Design decorative lighting fixture. With over 200 different shapes and more than 35 different finishes, you can customize our fixtures to suit any decor. From paintable Bisque to faux finished masterpieces hand crafted by skilled artisans, Justice Design offers endless design possibilities for any environment - indoor or outdoor.Open Top & BottomMade in the USASuitable for Damp LocationsThis item is available in up to 30 hand-painted finishesThe unfinished ceramic bisque (BIS) is paintableShade Options: White Styrene Shade (standard) or MICAMica Shade is for Indoor OnlyStandard Incandescent Lamping: (2) 100W A-19 MaxStandard Fluorescent Lamping: (2) 26W GU24 MaxFluorescent Non-Dimming GU24: 13W Lamp (optional)Fluorescent Dimming GU24: 15W Lamp (optional)Specifications:Overall Dimensions: 21" High x 10.75" Wide x 6.75" ExtensionMounting Center: 12.75" Agate Marble