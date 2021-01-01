From justice design group
Justice Design Group CER-6430 Radiance Collection 6" Wide Mini Pendant Matte White / Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Justice Design Group CER-6430 Radiance Collection 6" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with a ceramic shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 40 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable Black 96" cord includedMade in the United StatesRated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/2"Width: 6"Depth: 6"Product Weight: 9 lbsCord Length: 96"Canopy Height: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 40 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Matte White / Brushed Nickel