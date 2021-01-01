From justice design group
Justice Design Group CER-5875 Ambiance 2 Light 14" Tall LED Wall Sconce Greco Travertine Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Justice Design Group CER-5875 Ambiance 2 Light 14" Tall LED Wall Sconce FeaturesCeramic shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers (not included)Made in AmericaUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 7"Extension: 3-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsWattage: 24 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 2Lumens: 2000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Greco Travertine