Justice Design Group CER-5600 Ambiance Single Light 8" Tall 3000K LED Wall Sconce Bisque Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Justice Design Group CER-5600 Ambiance Single Light 8" Tall 3000K LED Wall Sconce Features Ceramic shadeIntegrated 3000K LED lightingMountable with light directed upward or downwardDimmable with Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers (not included)Made in AmericaUL rated for damp locationsADA compliantDimensions Height: 8"Width: 12"Extension: 4"Electrical Specifications Wattage: 6 wattsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Bisque