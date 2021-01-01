Justice Design Group CER-5505 Single Light 9.25" ADA Cylinder Interior Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic Collection - Hammered Cop

Justice Design Group CER-5505 Single Light 9.25" ADA Cylinder Interior Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic Collection Ambiance 9.25" ADA Cylinder Interior Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic CollectionThis functional 9.25" wall sconce from the Ambiance Collection is rated for damp locations and interior use. For your convenience this sconce is offered in a multitude of finishes and the unfinished ceramic finish option (Bisque) is paintable, allowing you to customize this fixture to suit any interior. The openings in this fixture allow light to wash up and down from the fixture while the multiple lamping options allow you to design this sconce to fit your lighting needs.From an elegant lamp atop a contemporary end table to a dramatic sconce illuminating a formal entryway, Justice Design offers a wide array of lighting solutions for residential and commercial settings. Create a mood, complement a theme, or simply add the perfect accent with a Justice Design decorative lighting fixture. With over 200 different shapes and more than 35 different finishes, you can customize our fixtures to suit any decor. From paintable Bisque to faux finished masterpieces hand crafted by skilled artisans, Justice Design offers endless design possibilities for any environment - indoor or outdoor.Suitable for Damp LocationsOpen Top & BottomMade in the USAThis item is available in up to 30 hand-painted finishesThe unfinished ceramic bisque (BIS) is paintableStandard Incandescent Lamping: (1) 150W A-21 MaxStandard Fluorescent Lamping: (1) 26W GU24 MaxFluorescent Non-Dimming GU24: 13W Lamp (optional)Fluorescent Dimming GU24: 15W Lamp (optional)Specifications:Overall Dimensions: 9.25" High x 5.75" Wide x 4" ExtensionMounting Center: 4.75" Hammered Copper