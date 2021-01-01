From justice design group
Justice Design Group CER-5460W Single Light 9-1/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Ceramic Shade - ADA Compliant Sienna Brown Crackle Indoor Lighting Wall
Justice Design Group CER-5460W Single Light 9-1/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Ceramic Shade - ADA Compliant FeaturesRequires (1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for wet locationsCompliant with ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 9-1/4"Width: 5-3/4"Extension: 4"Product Weight: 4.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: A19Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Sienna Brown Crackle