Justice Design Group CER-5145-HMIR Ambiance 7" ADA Compliant Wall Sconce Hammered Iron Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Justice Design Group CER-5145-HMIR Ambiance 7" ADA Compliant Wall Sconce From an elegant lamp atop a contemporary end table to a dramatic sconce illuminating a formal entryway, Justice Design offers a wide array of lighting solutions for residential and commercial settings. Create a mood, complement a theme, or simply add the perfect accent with a Justice Design decorative lighting fixture. With over 200 different shapes and more than 35 different finishes, you can customize our fixtures to suit any decor. From paintable Bisque to faux finished masterpieces hand crafted by skilled artisans, Justice Design offers endless design possibilities for any environment - indoor or outdoor.Features:Comes with ceramic rectangle shadeUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationUL Rated for use in damp locationsADA compliantDimensions:Height: 13.25"7"Extension: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120v Hammered Iron