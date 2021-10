Justice Design Group CER-1860 Single Light 12.5" Trapezoid Interior Corner Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic Collection - Navarro

Justice Design Group CER-1860 Single Light 12.5" Trapezoid Interior Corner Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic Collection Ambiance 12.5" Trapezoid Interior Corner Wall Sconce Rated for Damp Locations from the Ceramic CollectionThis transitional 12.5" wall sconce from the Ambiance Collection is rated for damp locations and interior use. For your convenience this sconce is offered in a multitude of finishes and the unfinished ceramic finish option (Bisque) is paintable, allowing you to customize this fixture to suit any interior. The open top of this fixture allows light to wash up your walls while the multiple lamping options allow you to design this sconce to fit your lighting needs.From an elegant lamp atop a contemporary end table to a dramatic sconce illuminating a formal entryway, Justice Design offers a wide array of lighting solutions for residential and commercial settings. Create a mood, complement a theme, or simply add the perfect accent with a Justice Design decorative lighting fixture. With over 200 different shapes and more than 35 different finishes, you can customize our fixtures to suit any decor. From paintable Bisque to faux finished masterpieces hand crafted by skilled artisans, Justice Design offers endless design possibilities for any environment - indoor or outdoor.Suitable for Damp LocationsMade in the USAThis item is available in up to 30 hand-painted finishesThe unfinished ceramic bisque (BIS) is paintableCorner wall sconces are available with an optional Pin-Up wiring cord set which includes an in-line switch and plugCorner wall sconces require J-box to be accurately located 2.25" from center of J-box to adjacent finish wall surfaceStandard Incandescent Lamping: (1) 100W A-19 MaxFluorescent Lamping: (1) 26W GU24 MaxFluorescent Non-Dimming GU24: 13W Lamp (optional)Fluorescent Dimming GU24: 15W Lamp (optional)Specifications:Overall Dimensions: 9.75" High x 12.5" Wide x 5.75" ExtensionMounting Center: 4" Navarro Red