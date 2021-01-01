Creger Cube Organizer Storage Bookcase Bookshelf Cabinet Divider

This multi-cube storage organizer helps you add functionality and versatility with a great look to almost any large room. Featuring multi compartments on three tiers that are perfectly sized for displaying books, collectibles, photography, artwork, storage bins, and fabric baskets (sold separately) and a closed-back design that provides easy cord management for electronics, clocks, speakers, and small lights, this sturdy bookshelf is available to blend in beautifully with virtually any decor. The organizer can support up to 100 pounds on the top panel and 50 pounds inside each individual cube space. Measuring just over 40" tall, this bookcase makes use of the available space in medium to large rooms to create a complete storage and display system. Easily assembled with the included instructions and featuring a wall attachment system for safety, the Creger multi-cube storage organizer is perfect for your office, living room, family room, den, spare room, and more. Size: (3 Tiers) 40.9" H x 31.5" W x 9.4" D