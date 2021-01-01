Century Plant Stand Adjustable Modern Indoor Plant Holder Brown Planter Fits Medium amp Large Pots Sizes 8 9 10 11 12 inches Not Included.

Best Quality Guranteed. PREMIUM QUALITY - Handmade using only premium Acacia (NOT MADE IN CHINA). The adjustable plant holder has a footed planter design to provide strong support for indoor potted plants on a wood plant pedestal. INCLUDES 1 PLANT STAND MODERN DESIGN - Modern Furniture takes inspiration from midcentury, rustic, boho, bohemian, trendy and minimalist home decor. Your floor plant base on a raised plant display stand will look great. EXTENDABLE - Fits variable sized plant pots widths from 8' to 12' in width. Hold medium, large, and extra large indoor plants and trees. Fits everything from a cactus pot to a flower plant stool. VALUE - The same living room decor decorations sold at designer stores like West Elm, Anthropologie, CB2, Dwell, Pier 1, Urban Outfitters, or Umbra with Etsy, Target, and Ikea plant stand prices! VERSATILE - The best plant stand for indoors and outdoors. Modern decor for the living room, bedroom, dining room,