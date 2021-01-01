From pageone lighting

Century LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by PageOne Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (PC111119-SDG/SM)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The Century LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from PageOne Lighting takes an elegant approach to lighting the home as it rests directly against the ceiling. A rounded, smooth metal base extends a clear glass enclosure that houses a set of shining metal rods and a dome-shaped shade with an acrylic diffuser. An integrated LED rests within the shade, sending out a bright and even glow that provides the perfect layer of light. A world-renowned lighting and dÃ©cor brand, PageOne offers a variety of modern lighting collections that embody the brands vision of creating environmentally-conscious yet stylish lighting. Among its most popular options is the Wilbur LED, a line of futuristic pendant lighting made of durable aluminum finished in matte black that features long-life LED lamping, support for bright 3000K color temperature, and ELV/TRIAC dimming capability. All PageOne fixtures offer unmatched quality combined with the unique style that bodes well with todays interiors. Color: Grey. Finish: Satin Dark Grey with Smoke Glass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com