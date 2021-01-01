Century LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by PageOne Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (PC111119-SDG/SM)

The Century LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from PageOne Lighting takes an elegant approach to lighting the home as it rests directly against the ceiling. A rounded, smooth metal base extends a clear glass enclosure that houses a set of shining metal rods and a dome-shaped shade with an acrylic diffuser. An integrated LED rests within the shade, sending out a bright and even glow that provides the perfect layer of light. A world-renowned lighting and dÃ©cor brand, PageOne offers a variety of modern lighting collections that embody the brands vision of creating environmentally-conscious yet stylish lighting. Among its most popular options is the Wilbur LED, a line of futuristic pendant lighting made of durable aluminum finished in matte black that features long-life LED lamping, support for bright 3000K color temperature, and ELV/TRIAC dimming capability. All PageOne fixtures offer unmatched quality combined with the unique style that bodes well with todays interiors. Color: Grey. Finish: Satin Dark Grey with Smoke Glass