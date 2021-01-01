Centuries Sandalwood Bar Soap

Make your bath or shower ritual more indulgent with our long-lasting, plant-based, triple-milled Centuries Sandalwood Soap. Rich and moisturizing with a warm, intoxicating scent, it's the ideal way to start your morning or relax after a long day. With its balanced, smooth scent of natural sandalwood oil blended with a light smoky cypriol and a secret recipe of lush botanicals, the Centuries Sandalwood Soap is as good for the nose as it is for the skin.