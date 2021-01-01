Best Centro Poco 36" Under Cabinet Canopy Pro Style Range Hood UP27M36SB

Under Cabinet Range Hood with Variable Speed/Multiple Blower Options, Knob Control, Halogen Lighting, Hybrid Aluminum Mesh, Hi-Flow™ Baffle Filters, iQ Blower System™, Heat Sentry™, and UL Listed: 36" Width. Variable speed rotary control with the last setting memory allows you to choose just the right speed to handle what's cooking. Choice of Internal iQ6 and P6 blowers. P3 now available for 300 CFM applications, Eight exterior and In-line blower choices from 300 to 1650 CFM provide optimum performance at the lowest sound level by moving the blower outside the kitchen. Variable level, Halogen lighting (2 bulbs, GU10, MR16, 50-watt, bulbs included) floods the cooktop and surrounding area for clear visibility. Distinctive, hybrid aluminum mesh & stainless steel Hi-Flow™ baffle filters effectively capture grease and are dishwasher safe making it easier to have a cleaner, odor-free kitchen. Now offered with the exclusive iQ Blower System™ with GPS Technology for the quietest, most energy-efficient, and fastest smoke and odor removal available from a range hood in its class. Detects excessive heat and adjusts blower speed to high automatically to prolong product life by reducing the damaging effects of high temperatures. Code Ready™ Technology (CRT) on the iQ6 blower allows the installer to set the maximum blower speed to 300 or 400 CFM - offering another solution to address local codes or make-up air requirements. Can be used with optional Universal make-up air damper MD6TU, MD8TU, or MD10TU to replace air exhausted out of the house only when the hood is turned ON, helping with ventilation to keep your home fresh while reducing energy consumption. Optional non-duct recirculation kit (ANKUP) for hoods using internal blower gives you added flexibility when ducting outdoors is not possible. Finish: Stainless Steel, 20 Gauge, Type 304. Blower: Optional Internal and External Blowers. Non-Duct Recirculation: Internal Blowers Only. Fan Speed: Variable Speed Rotary Control. Last Speed Memory: Yes. Lighting: Variable Cooktop Lighting. Filters: Hi-Flow Baffle Filters. Dishwasher Safe Filters: Yes. Heat Sentry: Yes. Connector: 8" Round (Internal), 10" Round (External). Volts: 120 V. Amps: 0.8 A (without blower). Frequency: 60 Hz. Overall Width: 36". Overall Depth: 22". Overall Height: 10". Parts and Labor: 5 Year Limited.