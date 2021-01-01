Centro Multi-Function Cabinet 6417 by BDI - Color: White - Finish: White - (6417 SW/GRY)

Create an elegant and functional workspace with the Centro Multi-Function Cabinet. This all-purpose cabinet features a pullout printer tray, an adjustable shelf, two storage drawers and a file drawer for hanging letter or legal-sized file folders. There is a lock available that keeps drawers secure. Attach the Centro Return to create a workstation with storage. The Centro collection features micro-etched glass tops, white painted oak veneers, and white powder-coated steel details. Other pieces of the Centro collection include the Centro Desk, Centro Mobile File Pedestal, Centro 3 Drawer File Cabinet, and theCentro Lateral File Cabinet. In BDI, you'll find a collection of high performance furniture pieces that are unique, functional and beautiful. BDI's Home Theatre furniture is engineered to meet the demanding needs of today's electronics with innovations such as hidden wheels, adjustable shelves, cable management and flow-through ventilation as standard features. A BDI Home Theatre system successfully merges functional innovation with original and exciting contemporary design. In addition to the Home Theatre collection, BDI offers exciting furniture designs and mirrors for the office, living room and beyond. Color: White. Finish: Satin White