Centre Occasional Table by Modloft - Color: Grey (MD405-DGGLAQ)

The Centre Small Occasional Table is a simple, sleek and sophisticated hexagon table ideal for placement beside your favorite chair. When combined with all three sizes, this table creates a unique honeycomb style. The glass top is offered in a variety of colors. Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Shape: Hexagonal. Color: Grey.