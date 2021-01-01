Central Park Bridge Composite - Print on Canvas

This acrylic painting print on canvas is the perfect blend of warm autumn colors and cool cityscape architecture. It depicts Central Park in New York City in the fall – a figure with an umbrella stands on a brick bridge over a river framed by trees in red, gold, and orange. They look out over classic NYC skyscrapers in foggy blue tones. We love that this piece is printed in the USA on artist-quality canvas with UV- and fade-resistant inks for a gallery-worthy look. Add this wall art to your home's mini museum of curated pieces that fit your personal style – it comes with mounting hardware, so it's ready to hang right out of the box. Size: 8" H x 12" W x 1.25" D