WS Bath Collections Cento 3544 17-11/16" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic

WS Bath Collections Cento 3544 17-11/16" Ceramic Vessel Bathroom Sink Product Features:Rectangular basin gives a clean, modern style to the bathroomCovered under manufacturer's 1 year warrantyConstructed of ceramic ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates seamlessly with the Kerasan CollectionVessel installation is visually striking with a simplified setupRear drain location increases area in the sinkFaucet and waste assembly not includedAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Specifications:Overall Length: 17-3/4" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Height: 3-7/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 17-3/4" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Installation Type: VesselNumber of Faucet Holes: 0 Ceramic White