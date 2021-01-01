WS Bath Collections Cento 3532 27-5/8" Ceramic Wall Mounted / Vessel Bathroom Sink With 1 Hole Drilled and Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink

WS Bath Collections Cento 3532 27-5/8" Ceramic Wall Mounted / Vessel Bathroom Sink With 1 Hole Drilled and Overflow Product Features:Rectangular basin gives a clean, modern style to the bathroomCovered under manufacturer's 1 year warrantyConstructed of ceramic ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates seamlessly with the Kerasan CollectionVessel or wall mount installation for simplified setup with a visually striking appearanceCenter drain location provides optimal draining capabilityEquipped with overflow drain – works in tandem with the primary drain to prevent an overflow or spillage Faucet and waste assembly not includedADA compliantAll hardware required for installation is includedProduct Specifications:Overall Length: 27-2/3" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Height: 3-7/8" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim)Overall Width: 17-3/4" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Installation Type: Wall MountedNumber of Faucet Holes: 1 Ceramic White