Centerset Bathroom Faucet with Drain Assembly

Features:Exraordinary Material: Lead-free material keeps your family away fom POISONNESS. Drip-Free ceramic disc cartridge with 500,000 times cycle testing ensures durable performance in daily life.Dimensions: Overall Height: 8.26'';Spout Height: 5.51'',Spout Reach:4.72''Brushed Nickel Finish. 360° swivel high arc spout makes your cleaning tasks much easier. 2 handles design for controlling water flow and temperature precisely.Pop-up Drain & Water Inlet Hoses are INCLUDED in the packageInstallation Type: Centerset faucetNumber of Installation Holes: 2Faucet Design: StandardSwivel Spout: NoFinish: Primary Material: NickelPlating Material: Resistance Type: Maximum Flow Rate (GPM): Handles Included: YesFaucet Handle Style: LeverHandle Material: Handle Material Details: Number of Handles: 2Compatible Handle Part Number: Hot/Cold Indicators: YesWhat is a Deck Plate?: A Deck Plate (or 'escutcheon') covers up the extra faucet holes on the surface of the sink or counter.Deck Plate Included: NoDrain Assembly Included: YesDrain Type: Drain Overflow: YesDrain Assembly Style: What is a Rough-In Valve?: A rough-in valve regulates the temperature and flow of water.Valve Included: NoCompatible Valve Type: Supply Lines Included: Supply Line Flexibility: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseNumber of Handles (Enum): 2 Number of Installation Holes (Enum): 2Compatible Drain Assembly Part Number: Spout Type: FixedSpefications:ASME A112.19.2/CSA B45.1 Compliant: ASME A112.19.3 Compliant: SDWA Compliant: ASME A112.19.1/CSA B45.2 - 2018 Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: Canada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: NSF/ANSI 61 Certified: cUL Listed: CSA Certified: UL 1951 Listed: ADA Compliant: ASME A112.18.1/CSA B125.1 - 2018: Vermont Act 193 Compliant: Low Lead Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: EPA WaterSense Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: LCARate Certified: EU Ecolabel: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Dimensions:Overall Faucet Height: 8.26Spout Height - Top to Bottom: 5.51Spout Reach - Front to Back: 4.72Faucet Centers: 5.91Overall Product Weight: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: Product Warranty: Warranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Polished Chrome