224 Mm Center-To-Center Brushed Gold Hayworth Cabinet Bar Pull

Features:Perfect for Kitchens, Baths, Closets, and FurnitureDramatic and lavish Matte Black is a bold choice that blends with a variety of colors and design stylesIndividually wrapped to protect the product from damageTwo 1" and two 1-3/4" breakaway screws includedLifetime WarrantyFeatures higher hand clearance - great for Universal Design and Aging in PlacePull Type: Bar pullMounting Type: Single/Standard MountMultipack: NoNumber of Pulls: 1Theme: Finish (Finish: Brushed Gold): Brushed GoldFinish (Finish: Matte Black): Matte BlackFinish (Finish: Satin Bronze): Satin BronzePrimary Material: MetalMaterial Details: Zinc AlloyResistance Type: Rust ResistantOutdoor Installation: Indoor Use onlyBackplate Included: Screws Included: YesScrew Type/Size: Designer: Designer Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHand Painted: Screw Type/Size Needed: Compatible Appliance Type: Compatible Appliance Part Number: Spefications:CPSIA Compliant: CSA Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Dimensions:Overall Length: 9.75Overall Width: 0.4375Overall Projection: 1.375Number of Installation Holes: 2Center to Center: 8.8189Overall Product Weight: 0.488Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Installation Instructions: Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited LifetimeWarranty Length: LifetimeCommercial Warranty: No Finish: Satin Bronze