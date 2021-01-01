46mm Center Pinch Snap On Front Lens Cap Cover with Cap Keeper for Canon Nikon Sony Fujifilm Sigma Tamron and Other 46mm Filter Thread Lens

46mm Center-Pinch Snap-On Front Lens Cap with Cap Keeper. The center-pinch snap-on front lens cap with a squeeze, spring, and snap-on mechanism is easy to put on and take off. The cap keeper prevents the loss of lens caps. With the lens cap removed from the lens while shooting, it hangs out of the way but secure and within reach for easy retrieval. Compatible with Lenses: 46mm Filter Thread Lenses of Canon, Nikon, Sony, Minolta, Pentax, Olympus, Panasonic, Leica, Zeiss, Contax Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering.