2 Pack 72mm Center Pinch Lens Cap for Nikon Canon Sony DSLR Compatible with Canon EFS 18200mm f3556 isNikon AFS DX Nikkor 18200mm f3556G ED VR.

This item compatible with Nikon, Canon, Sony Lenses with 72mm lens thread size, such as Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S Lens, Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR II Lens, Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM Lens, Canon EF 85mm f/1.4L IS USM Lens, Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM Lens, Sony E PZ 18-105mm f/4 G OSS Lens, Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 G OSS Lens, Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO Lens, etc. This cap protects lens front from dust, moisture, direct sunlight and scratches. and also protects from scratches during storage and walking around. Inlcudes 2 x High quality plastic center pinch front lens cap + 2 x Universal elastic lens cap keeper + 2 x Ordinary lens cap keeper. Pinch the sides of the cap and snap it into place, center pinch design allows easy attachment and removal. The elastic loop goes around the barrell of your lens to protect lose a lens cap! Replaces Canon E-72 II lens cap or 72mm lens cap from other brands. CHECK YOUR LENS DIAMETER BEFORE PU