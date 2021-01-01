With a warmth emanating from a casual color palette, and trend enveloped in a series of dazzling designs, the Centennial collection by Surya will fashion an utterly flawless look for your space. Hand tufted in 100 percent wool, the classic construction of each of these perfect pieces allows for a heightened durability, however, the soft patterns found within each fashions a look subtle sophistication that is truly incomparable. Surya Centennial 5 x 8 Wool Navy Indoor Floral/Botanical Area Rug in Blue | CNT1096-58