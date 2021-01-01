Maytag Centennial 4.3-cu ft high-efficiency top-load washer powers out tough stains using cold water and extra cleaning action for fresher fabrics. 11 wash cycles, including Clean Washer with Affresh, Bulky/Sheets, Wrinkle Control and Hand Wash. Deep Water Wash cycle raises the water level during the wash cycle to give a thorough soak to heavily soiled bulky loads or fluffy comforters. PowerWash® system features the extra cleaning action of the PowerWash® cycle that is designed to remove difficult stains and serve up all kinds of clean for all kinds of clothes. Power™ Impeller uses a reverse wash motion and triple action spray to keep clothes thoroughly saturated with detergent for the entire cycle, giving your garments a deeper clean. Stainless steel wash basket is sturdy, ensuring a long-lasting look and performance. Control panel with cycle status lights shows the progress of wash cycles with just a quick glance. American Pride - designed, engineered and assembled in the USA. Maytag Centennial 4-cu ft High Efficiency Impeller Top-Load Washer (White) Stainless Steel | MVWC555DW