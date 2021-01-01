From everly quinn
Centeio Black & Brass Finish Coleen Built-In USB Port Writing Desk
Simple, bold, and appealing, the Coleen Writing Desk will give your workplace a distinct look with contemporary style. The brilliant table top on trendy cross-base legs gives the desk a gorgeous and lustrous look. It has two storage drawers for your office supplies, with built-in USB port and plug keeping your devices charged. Create your own stylish work space with the Coleen Writing Desk. Color (Top/Frame): Black/Gold