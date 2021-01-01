Island Umbrella Cenote 9 ft. Wood Pole Octagon Market Patio Umbrella With Champagne Breez-Tex Canopy

A great way to kick back, relax and escape from the stress of the day. This Cenote 9 ft. Octagon Market umbrella was built to last. Its solid 1.5 in. Dia hardwood pole and 8-ribs provide a sturdy support system. Keep breezes at bay with a single wind vent that allows air to easily escape during gusts. The durable, weather-resistant Breez-Tex canopy provides years of relaxing shade for your patio or deck. A dual pulley-and-pin system makes it easy to open and close. Its decorative polymer finial adds a finishing touch. This stylish shade system instantly delivers up to 57 sq. ft. of shade space providing necessary relief during those grueling hot summer days. The Cenote umbrella is backed with a 3-year Breez-Tex canopy fabric warranty and a 1-year warranty on the hardwood umbrella pole and support system. Base sold separately.