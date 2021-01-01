Merola Tile Cemento Hex Holland Passage Encaustic 8 in. x 9 in. Cement Handmade Floor and Wall Tile (5.07 sq. ft. / Case)

Capture the beauty of authentic, traditional cement tiles with the Merola Tile Cemento Hex Holland Passage Encaustic 8 in. x 9 in. Cement Handmade Floor and Wall Tile. These hexagon tiles are constructed of cement, offering a partial through-body coloring. Each tile is hand-crafted by taking a 1 in. cement base, pouring color into a mold, pressing the color with a hydraulic press and then allowing it to cure for several days. The result is a completely one of a kind look that may produce natural variations or chips, which are characteristics of true cement tile. The monochromatic tile offers three different shades of gray, ranging from pale light gray to a dark charcoal gray in a simplistic framing pattern. These durable tiles can be used in a variety of interior settings. Be sure to pair these with other tiles in the coordinating Cemento series for a unique look. It is necessary that you seal your cement tiles. Please follow the link for the cement tile sealing guide found to the right of this text for information.