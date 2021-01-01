From galaxytees dragons
GalaxyTees Dragons Celtic Knot Tribal Inspired Dragon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
This dragon design has a black dragon image on a lighter colored shirt with no caption. Click on our brand GalaxyTees Dragons to see our other Dragon shirt designs. This Celtic Knot Tribal Dragon design would be ideal for anyone who enjoys mythical monsters, mythological creatures, reptiles, gigantic lizards, gargoyles, and griffins. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only