From cello instrument designs 4 me
Cello Instrument Designs 4 Me Cello It Chose Me Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Is playing a cello in the orchestra at school passion? Are you new to playing the cello? This distressed design will help let everyone know the type of instrument you love to play. Display this design where you practice or perform with your instrument. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only