Cell Phone Tripod Adapter Mount Holder Clamp Compatible with iPhone X XS Max XR Se 8 7 6 6s Plus Samsung Galaxy S9 S8 S7 Adjustable Smartphone.

CELL PHONE TRIPOD MOUNT ADAPTER fits cell phones from 2.17' to 3.37' wide and the iPhone Tripod Mount fits Apple iPhone X XS XS Max XR SE 8 8 plus 7 7 plus 6S 6S Plus 6 6 Plus 5S 5C 5 4s 4 and Samsung Galaxy S9 S9 Plus S8 S7 S6 S5 and more - Smartphone Tripod Mount has over 4300 Reviews and was voted Best iPhone 7 Plus Tripod Mount - Voted Best iPhone X Tripod Mount. Take it from other reviewers, our smartphone mount is next to none when it comes to iPhone holders. TRIPOD PHONE MOUNT fits most phones without removing their protective cases - install your phone onto the Cell Phone Tripod Adapter in seconds unlike other iPhone Holder for Tripod - Smart Phone Tripod Mount - Phone Mount for Tripod. Other phone holders use a screw to tighten your phone in place where our smartphone clamp uses just the right amount of spring mounting tension making our iPhone mounts superior in performance. PHONE HOLDER FOR TRIPOD ATTACHES TO ANY STANDARD TRIPOD as