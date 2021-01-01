Cell Phone Stand 2 Hinge Adjustable Foldable Phone Stand Holder Cradle Dock for Desk Home Office Travel Compatible with Smartphone Android iPhone.

Universal Compatibility: the cell phone stand Works for all 4 -10 inches Smart phones Tablets and e-readers, like iPhone 11 Pro XS Max XR x 6 6S 7 8 Plus, Galaxy Samsung S10+ S10e S10 S9+ S9 S8+ S8 S7 Note 10 9 8, LG, Sony, Moto, LG, Google Pixel, Nexus, Switch, Kindle, iPad mini, etc. Use the phone with hands-free: perfect desktop phone holder for Home/office/ travel. hands free to place the phone /tablet on the phone dock while you video-calling, viewing a recipe, watching Youtube videos, facetimes, enjoy movies, read book, play games. Sturdy and Anti-scratch: this iPhone stand is made of aircraft aluminum with a silver powder coat, rather than plastic, gives it stability and adds to its durability. Besides, there is rubber padding on the feet as well as the holder portion to avoid scratching your phone or table. Adjustable & portable: the adjustable phone Cradle has two hinge points that allow it to be adjusted in many ways. Both