Cell Phone Ring Holder Stand 2 Pack 360 Degree Rotation Universal Finger Ring Kickstand with Polished Metal Phone Grip for Magnetic Car Mount.

[High quality phone ring holder] Features ultra-slim design (0.014inch thickness). made of high-quality zinc alloy and metal plate, phone ring holder boasts unrivalled durability to stay intact even in dropping accidents. Vacuum Ion plating technology makes the phone holder surface 5 times more resistant to color fading than traditional water electroplating ones. The edges of the ring grip are carefully polished for your fingers. [Strong adhesiveness finger ring grip] With an ultra-strong 3M VHB adhesive pad, This phone finger ring grip can attach to your smartphone tightly (withstands 5kg gravity test) for accidental drops and slips. The 3M pad can be applied to most smooth surfaces including plastic, metal and TPU. [360Rotatable & 180adjustable] phone holder is 360 rotatable and 180 foldable so that you can position your phone at your best viewing angle anytime. This ring grip is tested to withstand 6000 times of folding without getting l