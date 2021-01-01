Cell Phone Lens with Beauty LED Flash Light 15X Macro Lens 04X 06X Wide Angle Lens 3 Adjustable Brightness Fill Light for Make Up Live Broadcast.

Adjustable Brightness Fill-Light: When you switch on the LED light, there are 3 brightness levels to choose from: low, medium and high. 0.4X-0.6X Wide Angle Lens: Low distortion will occur on your images when you use this 0.6X Wide-Angle lens. It can help largely expand the field of view and enable you capture the entire family or a whole team member into one picture. No more worried to miss any people or landscape in your photos 15X Macro Lens: Designed with knurling circled around for convenient removing. With it, you can capture clear photos that are in greater detail Minimizes Dark Corner: This lens kit minimizes dark corners, reflection, ghosting and other artifacts for superb clarity. Giving you an experience of DSLR quality performance and capture brilliant photos. 2 Lenses Included: Constructed with universal detachable clamp design, it can attach every 37mm Thread Digital SLR Pro Lens on your mobile.