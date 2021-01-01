Cell Phone Holster w Clip for Motorola Moto G Pro E6s G8 Power G Stylus G8 E6 Play Plus One Macro Zoom E5 Cruise Z4 G7

Suitable fit for Moto G Stylus, G8 Play, Moto G8 Plus, Moto E6 Play, One Macro, One Zoom, E6 Plus, Moto E6, Moto E5 Cruise, Moto Z4, Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, One Power (P30 Note), One (P30 Play), Moto Z3 Play, Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6, Moto X4, Moto Z2 Force Edition, Moto G5s Plus, Moto G5s, Moto Z2, Z2 Play, Z2 Force, Moto E4 Plus, Moto C, Moto E4, Moto C Plus, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5 Internal measurements: 6.25' x 3.25' x 0.50 Protective and durable PU leather exterior provides a anti-scratch barrier between your phone and the outside world. The slim, compact, and lightweight design of this holster carrying case is optimal for daily use and provides convenient hands-free travel. The stylish and professional appearance of this phone holder is suitable for both blue-collar workers and business professionals. The back of the phone pouch features both a built-in metal clip and stitched on belt