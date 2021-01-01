Cell Phone For Lg K31 / Aristo 5 / Aristo 5 Plus/Phoenix 5 / Risio 4 / K8x / Fortune 3 / Tribute Monarch, Lg K31 Clear Cover Shockproof Protective.

Material: Tpu, Plastic, Acrylic: Color: Gray Compatible Phone Models: Lg Fortune 3, Lg Aristo 5 Plus, Lg Aristo 5, Lg K31, Lg Phoenix 5, Lg Tribute Monarch, Lg Risio 4, Lg K8xsee More Made Of High-Quality Materials. Dual Layer With Hard Pc Plastic Frame, And Tpu & Clear Acrylic Cover. Fully Body Protection With Raised Edge Around Screen And Camera Make This Shockproof, Dust-Proof And Sand-Proof, Protecting Your Phone From Accidental Drops, Scratches And Falls. Well Protection But Not Much Weight And Bulky. Easy To Carry In Your Hands, Pockets And Bags. Great Hands-Feeling With Anti-Slip Stripe Sided. Well-Finish, Stylish, Protective, Durable And Affordable, Perfect Product For Your Valuable Phone. A Excellent Gift For Your Family, Friends, And Yourself.