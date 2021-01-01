From fallene ltd.

Cell Phone External Battery Packs 6000mAh Power Bank with Builtin Cables Portable Charger Compatible with iPhone iPad HTC Nexus Android Phone.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

EXCLUSIVE TECHNOLOGY: Automatically identify the type of device and deliver the suitable electric current and most efficient charge for your devices by TG90 Smart Technology 3.1A MAX OUTPUT: Through dual output ports (5V/2.1A, 5V/1A) let you charge smartphone, tablet & Other Smart Devices at high speed simultaneously RAPID RECHARGE: Even with a huge 10000mAh battery, it can only take 6-8 hours with a USB input port of 5V-2.1A to recharge, which means that it still charges faster than normal 1.0A chargers 100% SAFETY GUARANTEEDOvercharging, over-discharging, and short-circuit protection to safeguard the charger and your devices during charging and storage WHAT' YOU GET: 10000mAh External Battery Pack, micro USB Charging Cable, worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly & outstanding customer service

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com