Cell Phone Boosters for Home and Office with Builtin Antenna Signal Boosters Up to 1000~4000 sq ft LCD and App Control All US Carriers Boosts Voice.

Support All US Carriers: The signal booster supports GSM/3G/4G LTE for Verizon, AT & T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Straight Talk and more; works with Band 12 / Band 13 / Band 5/ Band 25-2 / Band 4 Built-in Indoor Antenna for Less Clutter: The cell booster is integrated with an indoor panel antenna, you can simplify installations with less cable runs to make installation easier and faster Smart LCD Display: The LCD display can show the working frequency bands, real-time uplink/downlink gain and DL output power. You can optimize booster by adjusting UL/DL gains Signal Supervisor App for Easier Installation: The App can provide signal meter tool to locate the best signal receiving directions and allow you to control your booster and see its performance US-Based Customer Service: provides various US-based customer service- online app chat, phone and email (M-F, 9:00-17:00), so you can contact us when you need service.