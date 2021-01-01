Celkon Campus Mini A350 Keyboard, [Slimkeys Bluetooth Keyboard] Portable Keyboard With Integrated Commands For Celkon Campus Mini A350 - Jet Black

Color: Jet Black: Connectivity Technology: Wireless [COMPACT] At only 3/16th of an inch, the SlimKeys Bluetooth Keyboard is super thin and light! Safely stow away your keyboard easily with its CONVENIENT size. When it's time to type that long text message, email, or article, you can quickly set it back up with even less effort! [LIGHTWEIGHT] The SlimKeys Bluetooth Keyboards responsive chiclet-style keys are big enough for the same TACTILE touch-typing you would do on a full size keyboard but thin and light enough to take with you anywhere! [BATTERY-SAVING] The Slimkeys Bluetooth Keyboard's on/off switch allows you to CONSERVE BATTERY power by turning the keyboard off when not in use. Its advanced Bluetooth Version 3.0 is also designed to avoid the battery-draining cost of leaving the older bluetooth version on all the time. [BLUETOOTH VERSION 3.0] BLUETOOTH VERSION 3.0 is the latest in Keyboard pairing technology! This means faster pairing and SEAMLESS communicati