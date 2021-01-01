From manhattan comfort

Manhattan Comfort Celine Modern Contemporary Living Room Television Panel with Glass Overhead Shelf, 85.43", Nude Mosaic Wood

$315.18
In stock
Description

Make Your Grand TV Look Clean with the Celine 85.43 TV Panel by Manhattan Comfort, Presenting a Luxurious Floating Design and Gorgeous Glass Shelf in Beautiful Nude Mosaic Wood Finish The TV Panel Measures 85.43" inches L x 8.07" inches W x 52.91" inches H and Weighs 95.76 lbs. Requires Minor Assembly. Durable MDF and MDP Frame. Features a Beautiful Floating Design with an Overhead Glass Shelf for a Clean, Spectacular Look. Comes with a Media Hole and Brackets to Mount TV on the Panel. Recommended for 70" inch TVs. Perfect for the Living Room, Office, or Bedroom.

