From manhattan comfort
Manhattan Comfort Celine Modern Contemporary Living Room Television Panel with Glass Overhead Shelf, 85.43", Nude Mosaic Wood
Make Your Grand TV Look Clean with the Celine 85.43 TV Panel by Manhattan Comfort, Presenting a Luxurious Floating Design and Gorgeous Glass Shelf in Beautiful Nude Mosaic Wood Finish The TV Panel Measures 85.43" inches L x 8.07" inches W x 52.91" inches H and Weighs 95.76 lbs. Requires Minor Assembly. Durable MDF and MDP Frame. Features a Beautiful Floating Design with an Overhead Glass Shelf for a Clean, Spectacular Look. Comes with a Media Hole and Brackets to Mount TV on the Panel. Recommended for 70" inch TVs. Perfect for the Living Room, Office, or Bedroom.