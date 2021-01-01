Trio Supply House Celine Modern And Contemporary Geometric Pattern White Solid Wood Queen Size Platform Bed

Inspired by modern and contemporary design, the Celine platform bed is built with geometric inspiration. At the first glance, you will be attracted by the headboard designs. Panels with circle shapes are framed into the headboard, revealing an airy look with modern twist. Constructed of eco-friendly solid rubberwood in white finishing, the Celine platform bed is built sturdily for the years to come. Featuring tapered legs and low footboard, the Celine provides an illusion of space. The under bed clearance provides ample storage space. Economical and stylish, the Celine platform bed has it all. Sprung slats will serve as the platform where you could place your mattress on. Made in Malaysia, the Celine requires assembly. Size: Full