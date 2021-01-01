Celine Linen 1500 Thread Count Egyptian Quality 6 Piece Wrinkle Resistant Sheet Set,Queen, Light Blue

Experience luxury like you've never felt before. Sheets that feel almost hedonistic, this sumptuous set is going to bring your dreams to a whole new level. Slip between the covers and let yourself wallow in the decadence that this bedding offers. Add in delightfully soft, ultra-plush pillowcase, and you'll truly feel pampered. These bed sheets are crafted from incredible, wrinkle-free microfiber yarns and hypoallergenic. It's available in a variety of beautiful colors, and no matter which one you choose, when morning comes and the alarm clock goes off, you just might be tempted to crawl farther beneath these covers and try to pick up where your dreams left off. Care Instructions: Machine wash Cold, Gentle Cycle. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low