Laura Ashley Celina Patchwork 3-Piece Pink Floral Cotton Full/Queen Quilt Set

Update your bedroom décor with the celina quilt set from Laura Ashley. The patchwork design features a combination of floral prints, stripes and paisleys in a fresh new palette of pink, sage and ivory. The quilt reverses to a gorgeous cream color that also trims the edges. Prewashed for added softness, this 100% cotton quilt set becomes cozier with each wash. Filled with a blend of 80% cotton/20% poly it is light weight yet can be layered for year-round use. Set includes one quilt and two shams for full/queen and king size, one sham for twin size. Machine washable for easy care.