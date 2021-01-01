Buy RoomMates Celestial Peel & Stick Wall Decals at Michaels. com. Add personality to your space with wall decals. Sweet dreams are guaranteed with this constellation of glow-in-the-dark self-adhesive stars and planets. With 258 elements per pack, it's like sleeping under the stars. Great for all ages! You can apply them onto walls, ceilings, furniture, headboards, accessories... the sky is the limit! Details: Glow in the dark 259 decals Peel and stick Removable and repositionableSize information: 6" diameter sun 12" diameter Saturn 12" diameter moon 15" diameter star | RoomMates Celestial Peel & Stick Wall Decals | Michaels®