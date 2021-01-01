StyleWell Celestial Ivory/Multicolor 6 ft. x 9 ft. Abstract Art Deco Area Rug

Cosmic consciousness inspires the Celestial Collection by StyleWell. These heavenly area rugs possess a dramatic beauty, with rich, saturated colors that swirl together in unique and vivid designs. Each stunning area rug conveys a sense of movement and energy that verges on divine. The abstract beauty of a painted canvas is mirrored perfectly in this Celestial Collection rug, with a spectrum of colors splashed across an ivory field. The beautifully bohemian tones and silky texture add a note of casual comfort to any room in the home. Color: Ivory/Multicolor.