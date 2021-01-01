From fun with astrology
Fun With Astrology Celestial Hand Holding Moon Planets Spiritual Witchcraft Art Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Spiritual symbols design with a celestial hand, mystical Moon and planets on the purple sky background. New Age astrology design great for psychics, palm and tarot readers, witches, astrology lovers and goths. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only