Well Woven Celeste Olympic 3 ft. 11 in. x 5 ft. 3 in. White Modern Solid Shag Area Rug

The Well Woven 3 ft. 11 in. x 5 ft. 3 in. Area Rug is an excellent option if you are looking to transform the furnishing of your home. This area rug has a stain-resistant construction and antimicrobial materials. It is embellished with gradient detailing, creating an ombre effect that seamlessly transitions from one shade to another. Designed with white elements, this rectangular rug will add a light and pure touch to your decor. Made from 100% polypropylene, it will make an incredibly durable option for any room. It features a luxurious texture. With a plush pile, this rug creates a lavish appearance for your flooring.